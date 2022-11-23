ST. LOUIS – Just because someone puts on boxing gloves does not make them a boxer.

Case in point, Tim Ezell. He was in the ring at Enterprise Center, getting ready for the 35th annual Guns ‘N Hoses event. The event has raised over $1 million last year and $10 million in total.

Ezell spoke to St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson and the Eureka Fire Department Chief Greg Brown about the serious competition between police officers and firefighters.

The bouts will air live on FITE TV and FOX 2.