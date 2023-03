ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Have you ever wondered what $50,000 could do for a high school classroom?

Tim Ezell is in south county, and he has the big reveal for a classroom makeover. Office Essentials is gifted one classroom a $50,000 makeover at Bayless High School.

Tim spoke with Superintendent Amy Ruzikca and English teacher Tiffany Maloney about their favorite inclusions in the classroom and warm atmosphere the makeover has created.