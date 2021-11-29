Tim’s Travels: 52nd Annual Way of Lights at Our Lady of the Snows

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The way of lights at Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville is more than a light display. They also have loads of legos. Tim Ezell was checking out one colossal creation at the shrine Monday morning.
Click here for more information.
by: Tim EzellPosted: / Updated:
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The way of lights at Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville is more than a light display. They also have loads of legos. Tim Ezell was checking out one colossal creation at the shrine Monday morning.
Click here for more information.