Tim’s Travels: 6 feet- A- Party returns with a Halloween spin

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking for some socially distanced family fun this Halloween? Tim Ezell scares up something special just for you!

Six Feet ApartY returns with a Halloween spin next Saturday at Steve’s Hot Dogs and Tick Tock Tavern. Magnolia and Arkansas street will be closed for the day and doing socially-distanced in-street dining.

There will be a Masked Costume Contest with Maxi Glamour, the Astronaut from City Museum, and Steve Ewing as our celebrity judges. (Categories: Kids, Adults, and Dogs)