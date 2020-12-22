Tim’s Travels: “A New Holiday” premieres on PBS tonight

ST. LOUIS – A film shot right in St. Louis will premiere Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on PBS.
“A New Holiday” was made by a lot of local talent through Life Arts Inc.
Click here for the trailer.
