ST. LOUIS - It's Kentucky Derby weekend and while the ponies won't be racing the turtles are indeed tacking the track. Tim Ezell was hanging out at the St. Louis Aquarium where preparations are underway for the KenTurtle Derby.

Starting at 1 p.m., box turtles Lorna, Tori, and Tilly will face off in a "Run for the Romaine" on Facebook Live. The event can be viewed on the aquarium's Facebook page.