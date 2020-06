ST. LOUIS – There’s a new boutique hotel in St. Louis and Tim Ezell is taking you inside for a tour. He’s was in the heart of the Cortex development checking out the new Aloft Hotel located at 4245 Duncan Ave.

Offering 129 tech-forward rooms with two meeting rooms and amenities that include an on-site fitness center, heated indoor pool the five-story Aloft hotel caters to today`s modern traveler.