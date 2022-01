GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that all Secretary of State departments will reopen for in-person transactions, including Driver Services facilities, on Monday, January 24, 2022. This comes after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced earlier this month that they were to close due to the surge in COVID cases.

These facilities were closed on January 3 due to the surge of COVID-19 cases statewide. Online transactions remained open for all departments to conduct office services. Masks and social distancing are required when they reopen.