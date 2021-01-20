Tim’s Travels: Alibi Cookies in Dogtown

ST. LOUIS – Vending machines are nothing new, but Tim Ezell has found one with a twist.
He’s in Dogtown Wednesday where he is coming face-to-face with a “cookie-bot.” Tim shows you how to use Alibi Cookies’ vending machine.
by: Tim Ezell
