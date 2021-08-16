Tim’s Travels: Apple picking at Eckert’s opens this weekend

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – An apple a day keeps the doctor away but it won’t keep Tim Ezell away.

Tim was at the perfect place to put that proverb into practice. He was in Belleville at Eckert’s, but Eckert’s Grafton, Illinois location has been listed by USA Today as having one of the best apple orchards in America.

They are currently ranked 5 out of 20. Click here to cast your vote. The winners will be announced on September 10.

Pick your own apples starts at the Belleville location on Saturday, August 21. Click here to purchase a field access pass.