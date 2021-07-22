Tim’s Travels: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church hosts run to benefit FOCUS Gateway City

ST. LOUIS – There are many in the St. Louis area who are in need of food, and you can help feed the need by simply lacing up your running shoes.

Tim Ezell got all the details Thursday morning from Thalia Dimitriou with Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Dimitriou said the church has hosted the run for almost 10 years and every year they help out a different charity. This year they will give to FOCUS Gateway City.

The run begins at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Des Peres on Saturday, July 31 at 8:00 a.m. Click here to register. The proceeds will go to FOCUS Gateway City.

Father Matt McDonald is the director of FOCUS Gateway City and he said every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, FOCUS Gateway City opens its doors to those who are in need of clothing. McDonald said he sees the most joy from people who are just in need of clean socks and clean t-shirts. They also provide food, occupational services, and shelter.

FOCUS stands for Fellowship of Orthodox Christians United to Serve.