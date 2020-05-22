Breaking News
Tim’s Travels: Big Muddy Adventures returns to the river

Tim's Travels

CREVE COUER, Mo. – Are you ready for an adventure this weekend? It’s been a long few months, and Big Muddy River is excited to announce that their regularly scheduled trips will resume in June.

Tim Ezell was live at Creve Coeur Lake where nothing beats some paddling on a Friday!

Due to high demand, the popular Missouri River Pop-Up Trip is back this weekend and next! This short, 90-minute paddle is the perfect respite from our house-bound lives of late and is filled with pristine natural views and historically significant sites.

To get full trip information click here

