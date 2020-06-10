Breaking News
Tim’s Travels: Butterfly House reopens with new safety guidelines in place

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Don’t look now but the butterflies are waiting for you. Tim Ezell was in Chesterfield where the Butterfly House is rolling out the welcome mat for you on June 16

To ensure the safety of all, the Butterfly House will reopen in phases, starting with guided tours only. Each tour will be a minimum of two people and a maximum of nine. Then starting July 7, the Butterfly House will move into a more ‘self-exploration’ visit with a continued limited capacity.

Butterfly House hours will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. For more information visit butterflyhouse.org.  

For more information visit: www.butterflyhouse.org/summer2020

