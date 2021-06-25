Tim’s Travels: Buzz Dumpster cleans up Troy while feeding the needy

TROY, Mo. – If you’ve got trash, Tim Ezell has found some folks that want it.

Tim was in Troy, Missouri where Buzz Dumpster is doing its part to clean up.

Mitchell Rehmann is the owner of Buzz Dumpster and he has found a unique way to help the community. He said if you donate 20 canned goods, you can then throw anything you want away in the dumpster. These are anything that waste management won’t take.

The event is happening this weekend. On Saturday they will be at Anchored Hope Church at 211 Boone Street in Troy from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. On Sunday they will be at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Rehmann hopes to receive a few thousand dollars worth of canned goods.

Click here to learn more.