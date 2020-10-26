Tim’s Travels: Cakery Classic Cakes announces for nationwide shipping

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 DOGTWON, MO. – – Nothing says celebration like a cake, and now you can celebrate with a Cakery Bakery Cake wherever you want.

Tim Ezell was in Dogtown Monday morning where Ericka Frank, founder and owner of The Cup, The Cakery Bakery, and Cakery Classic has expanded her Cakery Classic product line to include shippable cakes.

‘I am beyond excited to finally launch our shippable cakes. We have had customers ask us to ship our cakes from The Cup and The Cakery for years. With several months of research and development, we finally found a process to ship our cakes across the country while keeping the integrity of the product.’ says Ericka Frank.

Cakery Classic products ship nationwide at www.cakeryclassic.com.


Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News