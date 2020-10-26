Tim’s Travels: Cakery Classic Cakes announces for nationwide shipping

DOGTWON, MO. – – Nothing says celebration like a cake, and now you can celebrate with a Cakery Bakery Cake wherever you want.

Tim Ezell was in Dogtown Monday morning where Ericka Frank, founder and owner of The Cup, The Cakery Bakery, and Cakery Classic has expanded her Cakery Classic product line to include shippable cakes.

‘I am beyond excited to finally launch our shippable cakes. We have had customers ask us to ship our cakes from The Cup and The Cakery for years. With several months of research and development, we finally found a process to ship our cakes across the country while keeping the integrity of the product.’ says Ericka Frank.

Cakery Classic products ship nationwide at www.cakeryclassic.com.



