Tim’s Travels: Can’t wait until Cinco De Mayo? Head over La Catrina for the festival vibe

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell may a bit confused, he is ready for a fiesta but he may be a little early.

Tim is celebrating his own holiday Cinco De Marcho for people who can't wait until Cinco De Mayo at La Catrina restaurant located at 5220 Hampton Ave.

