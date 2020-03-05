Tim’s Travels: Can’t wait until Cinco De Mayo? Head over La Catrina for the festival vibe

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell may a bit confused, he is ready for a fiesta but he may be a little early.
Tim is celebrating his own holiday Cinco De Marcho for people who can't wait until Cinco De Mayo at La Catrina restaurant located at 5220 Hampton Ave.
