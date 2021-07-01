Tim’s Travels: Cardinals Virtual 5K supports youth sports

ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is the FOX 2 iron man and he is out for a run at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals Virtual 5K benefits Cardinals Care Redbird Rookies Youth Softball and Baseball Program and Girls on the Run St. Louis.

Courtney Berg is the executive director of Girls on the Run St. Louis and she said it is all about supporting strong girls in the critical development age of 3rd to 8th grade.

All participants will receive a quarter-zip pullover and commemorative medallion featuring a tribute to the late Cardinals and National Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock.

Registration costs $45 per adult and children 13 and under can register for $35. People can register from April 16-July 1. The virtual format allows participants to run, jog, or walk the race on their own.

