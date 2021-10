ST. LOUIS – You’re used to seeing haunted houses this time of year, but what about haunted trains? Those are a little less common. But Tim Ezell has found one at Union Station.

October 8 – October 31

Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Sunday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Haunted maze, pumpkin patch, historic train cars with hidden surprises

Perfect for Children 12 and under

Tickets range from $14.99 – $35

