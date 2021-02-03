Tim’s Travels: Celebrating National Carrot Cake Day at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

ST. LOUIS – It’s National Carrot Cake Day. How are you celebrating the occasion?
Tim Ezell tasted some carrot cake from Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Chesterfield.
Tim Ezell
