Tim’s Travels: Chess Championships happening in Central West End right now

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is International Chess Day and Tim Ezell was celebrating at the World Chess Hall of Fame in the Central West End.

Emily Allred is a museum curator at the World Chess Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame pays tribute to some of the prodigies that have competed at some of the big tournaments held in St. Louis.

The U.S. Junior, U.S. Girl’s Junior, and the U.S. Senior Championships are happening in St. Louis right now.

One of the most famous chess players is Bobby Fischer and the Hall of Fame even has some artifacts from his playing days.