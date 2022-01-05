Tim’s Travels: Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate prepares for Valentine’s Day

O'FALLON, Ill. - Two people were hurt while fleeing from O'Fallon, Illinois Police early Wednesday morning.

Officers said the driver of a pickup truck was fleeing from police at about 1:45 a.m. The truck took off, but police were not chasing it. The pickup truck rolled while exiting eastbound I-64 at Kingshighway in Washington Park. The truck ended up just a few yards from a fence near Larry Flint's Hustler Club.