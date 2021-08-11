Tim’s Travels: City Foundry STL’s Food Hall opens today

ST. LOUIS – Are you and your crew having a hard time agreeing on what to do for dinner? Why not go where there are options abound?

Tim Ezell was in Midtown Wednesday morning where the City Foundry STL was completing last-minute tasks ahead of opening to the public for the first time.

City Foundry’s food hall will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner starting at 8 a.m. for 7 days a week. All of the restaurants inside will offer takeout and dine-in service. There will also be outdoor dining options starting next month.

