ST. LOUIS – Visitors to the Missouri Botanical Garden can once again enjoy the tropical rainforest setting inside the Climatron!

The Climatron is the first geodesic dome to be used as a conservatory which opened to the public in 1960.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Climatron will be open Thursday-Sundays