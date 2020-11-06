Tim’s travels: ‘Coin eXpo’ in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Are you a fan of rare coins, collectible currency, and unique jewelry? If so there’s a show in St. Charles that is right up your alley. Tim Ezell is at Scotsman Coin and Jewelry with a preview.

The Coin eXpo, Powered by Roundtable Trading

Thursday, November 5, through Saturday, November 7, 2020

Dealer Set-up on Wednesday, November 4, from 2pm until 6pm. Show Application (pdf)Thursday: 10am to 6pm
Friday: 10am to 6pm
Saturday: 10am to 4pm
Live Auction by Scotsman Auction Co. on Friday.
The Saint Charles Convention Center
One Convention Center Plaza
Saint Charles, MO 63303

