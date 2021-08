ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell stepped up to the plate Wednesday morning.

He was in St. Ann getting geared up for a very special home run derby at ABC Ballpark at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

STL Youth Sports Outreach is all about getting equipment to kids who need it.

Free bicycle helmets will also be given away at the event from Helmets First.

The home run derby will have a 200-foot fence put out. 15 police officers will face off against 15 kids for charity.