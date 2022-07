STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – Friday is International Tiger Day, but Tim Ezell got the party started early. He was in Ste. Genevieve spending some time at the Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary.

All of their cats are rescued from situations where they’re being neglected, abused, mistreated, or unwanted. They’re having an event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise money to take care of their current cats and the ability for them to rescue more.

