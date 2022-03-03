Tim’s Travels: Custom barrel signs from Old Man Bay

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One of the last mask mandates in the state of Missouri will expire this weekend. The City of St. Louis Department of Health will not ask the Board of Aldermen to renew the latest commissioner's order. The city cites a downward trend in COVID cases in the region as the reason for the decision. The mandate will expire on March 5 at 11:59 p.m.

“I understand that transitions are challenging, especially in a pandemic where they are often sudden,” writes Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “The priority must still be a community harm reduction approach because we are still not out of the woods.”