ST. LOUIS – Tomorrow kicks off Red Ribbon Week; a time when kids around the country promise to live a drug-free life.

Tim Ezell talked with Special Agent in Charge Bill Callahan with a reminder of why Red Ribbon Week is so important.

The Red Ribbon Campaign is dedicated to helping to preserve Special Agent Camarena’s memory and further the cause for which he gave his life – the fight against the violence of drug crime and the misery of addiction.