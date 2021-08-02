Tim’s Travels: Dierbergs is hiring hundreds with bonuses up to $500

DES PERES, Mo. – If you’re in the market for a new job then perhaps a supermarket is the perfect place for you. Tim Ezell is in Des Peres where Dierbergs is looking to add a few friendly faces to their team. They are looking to hire 150 people to work at a new Lake Saint Louis Store and 250 additional employees for other Dierbergs locations.

Dierbergs Markets is hosting three open interview events on July 28th, August 4th and August 11th. Qualified candidates may be eligible for a hiring bonus up to $500.

Available positions include cashiers, meat, deli, produce, bakery and seafood associates, as well as courtesy clerks. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

Apply in advance by texting the word TEAM to 97211 or at Dierbergs.com.