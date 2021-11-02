Tim’s Travels: Donating canned goods could win you Cardinals swag

ARNOLD, Mo. – How would you like to help a great cause and help yourself to some Cardinals swag in the process? It could happen.

Tim Ezell was in Arnold Tuesday morning where he was looking for your help to “feed the masses.”

The Feed The Masses canned food drive is happening all throughout November at the Arnold Recreation Center located at 1695 Missouri State Road.

Cities are competing against each other to see who can donate the most food!

Ballwin Parks and Recreation will be posting the official count throughout the month on their Facebook page.