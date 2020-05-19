Tim’s Travels: EarthDance Organic Farm School to host drive-thru farm stand

ST. LOUIS – During this pandemic climate, many are getting the itch to home garden. Tim Ezell was live in Ferguson at the EarthDance Organic Farm School where they inspire the St. Louis area to eat locally and sustainably grown produce.

EarthDance is a teaching farm, sharing the craft and science of organic farming with people from all walks of life. The 14-acre historic farm provides a model of sustainable food production.

Amid the pandemic, EarthDance has recently morphed that mission into a new market. They will be hosting a pay-what-you-can drive-thru farm stand in place of vending at area farmers’ markets for as long as needed during the COVID-19 crisis.