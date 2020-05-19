Breaking News
IL: 4,234 deaths/ 96,485 cases; MO: 605 deaths/ 10,945 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Tim’s Travels: EarthDance Organic Farm School to host drive-thru farm stand

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – During this pandemic climate, many are getting the itch to home garden. Tim Ezell was live in Ferguson at the EarthDance Organic Farm School where they inspire the St. Louis area to eat locally and sustainably grown produce.

EarthDance is a teaching farm, sharing the craft and science of organic farming with people from all walks of life. The 14-acre historic farm provides a model of sustainable food production.

Amid the pandemic, EarthDance has recently morphed that mission into a new market. They will be hosting a pay-what-you-can drive-thru farm stand in place of vending at area farmers’ markets for as long as needed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News