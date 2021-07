BELLEVILLE, Ill. – After a rainy weekend, who’s up for a little sunshine? It’s in full bloom in Belleville where Tim Ezell was checking out the sunflower trail.

The trail opened on Saturday, July 10. It’s located at 951 South Green Mount Road.

It costs $10 per person to access the Sunflower Trailer. Field access via a wagon ride costs $5 and the sunflower trail costs $5.

