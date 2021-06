EUREKA, Mo. – The American Red Wolf is one of the most endangered species in the world, but there’s a place in Eureka trying to change that.

Tim Ezell was roaming the grounds at the Endangered Wolf Center Wednesday morning.

Sarah Holaday is the lead animal care keeper at the Endangered Wolf Center. She said that their goal is to help the wolves eventually get back into the wild.

Now they have a new enclosure that the wolves are enjoying.

