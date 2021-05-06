Tim’s Travels: Exploring all Union Station has to offer

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Union Station is much more than just a hotel.

In the grand hall, people can enjoy the light show, drinks, and appetizers. Explore St. Louis‘ 2021 visitor guides are displayed prominently for Union Station guests to not only enjoy that hot spot but others around the city as well.

Explore St. Louis also wants to hear from you about your preference on St. Louis favorites. Cast your vote on flavored gooey butter cake versus plain gooey butter cake, choose between a concrete or a sundae, toasted ravioli versus boiled ravioli, and more.

Next to the hotel is the St. Louis Aquarium. The aquarium recently switched over one of their touch pools to a cold water touch pool allowing for bright sea stars to thrive. They’re also installing a new kid zone called Locomotion Ocean on Thursday and Friday in partnership with The Magic House.

They can now allow more guests in, but pandemic protocols are still in place.

Also next to Union Station is the St. Louis CITY SC soccer stadium. It is being built ahead of the team’s 2023 inaugural season. In addition to the stadium, the training facility and team headquarters will also be located downtown. With Union Station in walking distance to the stadium, fans will be able to spend the whole day enjoying downtown.

It is National Travel and Tourism Week, and to get some more ideas for a fun outing with the family go to explorestlouis.com.