Tim’s Travels: Exploring the Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo inside of Forest Park is a must-see when visiting St. Louis.

Tim Ezell was there Friday morning exploring the attractions.

The Saint Louis Zoo is one of the top zoos in the country and admission is free.

There is a new exhibit at the Saint Louis Zoo. The Emerson Dinoroarus exhibit opened in April. It is where the old children’s zoo was.

The zoo has 16 different groupings of dinosaurs. They also have some living descendants of dinosaurs to show the kids as well. If you’re not a zoo member, visitors must pay $5.95 to visit the Dinoroarus exhibit.

beginning May 14 through August 15 for Summer Zoo Weekends.

The new hours include the following:

Sunday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*Zoo closes at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays, May 27, June 17, July 15, and Aug. 12 for ticketed Night at the Zoo event.

The sea lions are also fun to visit. Guests can interact with the sea lions as they walk past their habitat or they can learn even more by going to the Sea Lion Show. Guests can watch the California sea lions perform acrobatic tricks throughout the summer.

