Tim’s Travels: Fairmount Park Race Track opens for the 2020 season

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Fairmount Park Racetrack will open for the 2020 racing season on Tuesday and Tim Ezell is posing with the ponies.

Yes indeed! He's checking out the scene at Fairmount Park where they will be open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to bring fans a record 60 days of racing. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

After Illinois passed laws allowing sportsbooks and casinos at race tracks, Fairmount officials said they are in the process of adding both to the venue, which will eventually create new jobs and revenue.