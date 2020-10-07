Tim’s Travels: Fall Festivities! Brookdale Farms has outdoor activities for the entire family

EAST ALTON, Ill. - If you scream for ice cream Tim Ezell found the perfect place to tempt your tummy. He was live in Alton, Illinois Tuesday morning serving up some sweet stuff at Blue Ice Creamery.

Blue Ice Creamery is a veteran-owned, locally-owned small business that specializes in old-fashioned hand-scooped hard serve ice creamery. They are located at 127 Eastgate Plz.