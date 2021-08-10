ST. LOUIS – How do you properly celebrate a bicentennial? With ice cream of course!

Tuesday, August 10 is Missouri’s 200th anniversary of statehood and Tim Ezell is celebrating with a sweet treat.

The Field House Museum is hosting an ice cream social with ice cream from Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream. They are inviting people to the museum to have a cold treat and enjoy the art exhibits. Visitors can also tour the home.

Field House Museum ice cream social

1 pm – 3 pm

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream

Backyard games and face painting

Tickets are $10 and include one frozen treat

Field House Museum

634 S. Broadway

St. Loouis, Missouri 63102