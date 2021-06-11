Tim’s Travels: Flag Day Charity Car Show benefits servicemembers at Scott Air Force Base

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – If you are into airplanes and cars, you may want to head to the Metro East on Saturday.

Tim Ezell was at Scott Air Force Base Friday morning where he’s getting a preview of a special car show.

President of Scott Field Heritage Air Park Larry Strube has the details on the Flag Day Charity Car Show.

The show will give guests the opportunity to see the history of the Air Force and the history of the automobile industry. Strube said the show already has about 100 cars pre-registered. He said he knows from previous years that about that same number will register the day-of.

The show benefits the Huyser Chapter of the Airlift/Tanker Association, a 501c organization that supports the men and women of Scott Air Force Base and their families. The entrance fee is $25 per person.

Schedule:

Registration opens at 8:00

Cars start onto the field at 8:30

Judging starts at 11:00

Public Viewing at 12:00

Awards 3:00