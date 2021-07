ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is in a big of a pickle Monday morning!

Aliska Walker offers pickle parties where customers can create pickles with any flavors they want. Tim was at Aliska’s Amazing Pickle Cafe making pickles with some of his favorite flavors which of course featured hot tamales.

Pre-made pickles featuring a variety of flavors can also be purchased at the Soulard Farmer’s Market.

The cafe is located at 6427 Hampton Avenue.

