Tim’s Travels: Free dental exams for veterans Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Thanks to our veterans, Americans enjoy great freedoms, and thanks to a special collaboration veterans are able to get free dental screenings Saturday.

Tim Ezell was at the St. Louis Dental Center getting the details on the event hosted by Affinia Healthcare and AT Still University.

Veterans can pre-register or walk in Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This event is unique because veteran dentists and veteran dental students will be the ones providing the oral healthcare.

Veterans are asked to bring their photo ID and their veteran certification form (DD-214) or their VA card.

Call the following phone number to pre-register 314-685-3553.