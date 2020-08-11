Tim’s Travels: Gateway Pet Guardians opens first-ever vet clinic in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – If you live in East St. Louis and are looking for one-stop shopping for your pet you are in luck. Gateway Pet Guardians opened its doors to the largest Pet Resource Center in the region on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The facility will include the first-ever vet clinic in East St. Louis.

Tim Ezell spoke with Executive Director Jamie Case that believes that everyone should have access to affordable vet services, pet supplies, and pet food particularly in a community where many people live in poverty.

East St. Louis is a community that previously was an absolute resource desert for pet owners with no pet supply stores, veterinarians, or groomers.

Gateway Pet Guardians are open Tuesday-Friday from 2:00-6:00 pm and on Saturdays from 9:00 am-12:00 pm. To schedule an appointment, call (618) 687-8007 ext. 1.

