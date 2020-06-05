Tim’s Travels: Get a free cinnamon sugar donut June 5-7 at Duck Donuts

ST. LOUIS – Today is a holiday you can really sink your teeth into. It’s National Donut Day and Tim Ezell served up a sweet celebration at Duck Donuts.

All registered Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive a free cinnamon sugar donut offer, redeemable June 5-7, in-store, online, through the app or for delivery.

‘We want everyone to have a chance to celebrate with us, so this year, we are giving our loyal guests three days to redeem their free cinnamon sugar donut. You could even call it National Donut Weekend’, said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts.

Fans can download the Duck Donuts Rewards app for free here