ST. LOUIS – The kids who are a part of City Museum’s Circus Harmony are ready to perform for the public again.

They are being featured by Cinema St. Louis during their St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase in a documentary called “The Balancing Act: Walking the Pandemic Tightrope.”

The film shows current students and some of the group’s alumni and follows them through the pandemic. Viewers will learn how the pandemic affected their lives.

Click here to learn more about the group.