Tim’s Travels: GiftAMeal app helps people in need during COVID-19 crisis

ST. LOUIS – In the wake of COVID-19 GiftAMeal founder Andrew Glantz has created an app to serve as a platform to promote and recommend local restaurants while giving back to the food insecure in our community.

With a click of a button now folks can help those in need without even leaving home through the STLMade Selfie Challenge.

Meals will be donated to Operation Food Search through the GiftAMeal app when you select #STLMade & upload a photo showing the words #STLMade – on a button, a shirt, a homemade sign – be creative! Share it on social for a SECOND donated meal.

The GIftAMeal app is available for free Download in the iTunes App Store.