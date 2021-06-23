Tim’s Travels: Girl Scouts learn first responder skills at Camp Fury

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Tim Ezell was trying out an intense camp called Camp Fury in Wildwood Wednesday morning.

He was there with the Girl Scouts learning about different first responder jobs.

Katie Carr is a firefighter/paramedic and the co-creator of the camp. She said the number of female first responders in the Midwest is extremely low, so the camp is a way to introduce girls to these career options.

The Girl Scouts learn these different skills at the St. Louis County Police and Fire Academy.

Click here to learn more.