Tim’s Travels: Give a gift full of smiles with Alleluia Baskets

ST. LOUIS - What better way to show someone you care than with a basket. Tim Ezell visited a place that believes that whole-heartedly.

Alleluia Baskets began in 2004, Distributed Easter baskets to 19,000 children in the last 15 years, Originated as a service project in a classroom.

They serve over 53 different organizations in the St. Louis city and county, St. Charles city and county, Lincoln, Warren, and Jefferson counties.

Each basket is prepared for children from birth to 18 years old.

Event: Music Trivia

All Saints Parish Center

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Doors open at 6 p.m., Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

For more information call 314-220-4390 or email alleluiabaskets@gmail.com