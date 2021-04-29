Tim’s Travels: Go on a scavenger hunt in your neighborhood and win cash

ST. LOUIS – Summer is quickly approaching and many folks are looking for an adventure, but they want to keep it close to home.

Explore your own hometown with the STL Scavenger book written by Dea Hoover. There are 17 different scavenger hunts to do in different neighborhoods in the St. Louis area.

Tim Ezell was checking out the scavenger hunt in the Delmar Loop Thursday morning.

This can even be a competition. There is an opportunity to win $500. Complete one of the scavenger hunts and make your notes inside of the book, go to stlscavenger.com and upload your answers to the site. Then on December 1, Hoover said she will put all of the names of those who got the clues right into a hat and pick a winner.

Garcia Properties is sponsoring the cash prize.

Click here to get the book.