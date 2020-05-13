Tim’s Travels: Grant’s Farm brings its animals virtually into your home

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Are you missing Grant’s Farm these days?

Tim Ezell says you don’t have to! For the first time ever Grant`s Farm is bringing its animals virtually into homes across the country with the launch of a brand new educational video series, Grant`s Farm Adventures.

During each episode, viewers will enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the variety of animals that live at Grant`s Farm – all from the comfort of their home. Viewers can watch the first episode on the Grant`s Farm YouTube channel.