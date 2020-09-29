Tim’s Travels: Grant’s Farm first-ever Halloween drive-thru experience

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – What if the next time you went through the drive you saw a yak? It could happen if you’re driving through Grant’s Farm.

Tim Ezell was live at Grant`s Farm for their first-ever Halloween drive-thru experience. October 1 through October 31, Grant’s Farm’s new Halloween Drive-Thru Experience offers guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive through both the Tiergarten and Deer Park in their own vehicles.

It’ll cost $40 per vehicle.

Before the Halloween Experience begins, each vehicle with children inside will receive a complimentary bag of assorted candy from the Grant`s Farm gift shop, Storybook Sweets.

